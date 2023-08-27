Los espejos rotos (2001-2023) y la teoría de otro salvador

Fue una semana en que el 2001 sopló la nuca del 2023. La campaña se resetea con el “salvador” de Patricia.

El 2001 estuvo presente como nunca soplándole la nuca a la actualidad . Saqueos , ciertos e inciertos , pulularon primero por las redes y muchos de ellos se certificaron por el periodismo profesional . La gran diferencia estuvo en que el FMI esta vez no nos dejó caer y también en que los planes sociales siguen siendo un dique contenedor en la maestría de la crisis  .

Personajes políticos que vuelven a ser referencias actuales y fracasaron en aquel punto de inflexión del “que se vayan todos” y la tremenda casualidad de que en el interior también habían comenzado por la localidad cordobesa de Rio Cuarto. Esta vez , quedan claro la instigación y los grupos organizados que se llevaban más artículos de lujo ,como whisky,  que sachets de leche.

El 19 de diciembre del traumático 2001 ,renunciaba Domingo Felipe Cavallo como ministro de economía,  en medio de cacerolas , furia y muerto en Plaza de Mayo. Cavallo se enteró de su renuncia mirando la televisión, en el living de su departamento de Libertador y Ortiz de Ocampo.

El reseteo de la campaña arrancó en las pos PASO, sin precisar el cómo de lo que se plantea hacer por parte de los candidatos,  sino en la búsqueda de una figura salvadora. Milei parece representar al mejor mesías entre los tres candidatos competitivos. Patricia ha quedado atenazada entre el libertario y sergio Massa , quienes de acuerdo no , pretenden sacarla del balotaje.

Para la semana entrante, se espera una sorpresa anunciada. La candidata a presidente de Cambiemos anunciaría que Carlos Melconián será su candidato a ministro de economia. Las urgencias de revertir una situación adversa la obliga a poner en rodaje previo a una figura valorizada por el círculo rojo y que con su estilo campechano tratará de convencer a la clase media  que tiene al receta necesaria para esta encrucijada de la argentina.

Varias veces Melconián ha estado en la grilla de los ministeriales . Habría que preguntarse si no fue hasta ahora, el por qué. Según dicen Macri lo desechó, a ultimo momento,  por verlo demasiado protagonista. La política pareció no querer más un Mingo Cavallo , en referencia a un competidor nato de la figura presidencial. Igual la crisis no está para ese tipo de sutilezas.

La otra pregunta , de concretarse el anuncio de Melconián , es cómo caerá esto en la diaria del actual ministro de economia y candidato de la UP.  ¿Tendrá efectos de un ministro en las sombras que terminará de licuar los intentos de centralidad de Massa? Puede a llegar a ser tan devastadora la situación como la de un Milei que pidió pista,  tras su triunfo en primarias , aclamando : ” ya estoy listo para gobernar”.

Los espejos rotos desvirtúan cualquier tipo de análisis de una semana a otra en esta selva electoral.

 

Horacio Caride

 

 

 