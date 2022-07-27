Los gobernadores asoman como la clave de la contención ante la crisis

Reunion clave del CFI. Coqui Capitanich, como articulador de Cristina, suma posibilidades en el nuevo gabinete.

No será una reunión más. Ante la escalada de la crisis, los gobernadores peronistas emitirán un apoyo fuerte al gobierno y al plan Batakis. La ministra de economía se la vio difícil ante el FMI y sectores financieros de Washington ,a la hora de explicar que el Poder Ejecutivo y la coalición gobernante estarían en la misma sintonía ante el ajuste. Cristina, hasta aquí, prefirió que su silencio fuera interpretado.

La última medida del dólar soja, fue anunciado casi al borde de la resignación, mientras la devaluación del peso avanza a paso firme. Pro todo lo que rodea la fragilidad de la crisis política es que se cree asumirá el polo de gobernadores un protagonismo necesario.

Coqui habla con todos por delegación de la vice presidente- Inclusive hubo un encuentro reservado con el Jefe de gobierno porteño. el opositor Horacio R. Larreta. A nadie le conviene que esto se desmadres. Mientras sigue el show de la simulación pública , en privado la preocupación es creciente.

Sigue trabado el relanzamiento de un nuevo gabinete. Sergio Massa y el mismo Capitanich suenan fuerte y serían antagónicos que ambos emerjan como la posible solución de tabicar la crisis.

El problema está que el debilitado presidente quedará expuesto cualquiera sea el destino final de estas operaciones de salvataje  a un gobierno para evitar atajos electorales. El cómo se presenten los cambios y la forma de anunciarlos son elementos que circundan las conversaciones privadas de Olivos.

Uno de los gobernadores que asistirá al CFI ( Consejo Federal de Inversiones) planteó el problema en estos términos: “se debe reaccionar rápidamente y quien entre al gabinete debe tener garantías de no quedar entre dos fuegos”, recordando como se licuó rápidamente la figura del tucumano Manzur.

Batakis se quedaría en este nuevo gabinete con menos juego pero prefieren no hacer otro cambio ni poner un nombre rutilante en el manejo de la economía. El problema no es la mujer de los colores estridentes sino que está en los cortocircuitos de arriba. En tanto, la devaluación organizada en medio del caos, avanza.