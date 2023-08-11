Los Macri votan en la misma escuela

Mauricio y Jorge votarán en la misma escuela, el Lenguas Vivas de Juncal al 3200. Como un cine en continuado, el ex presidente lo hará a las 10:30. Una hora antes irá el candidato a jefe de gobierno y ex intendente de Vicente López. ¿Quién será más generoso con las medialunas?