Los Mariano Acosta en el gobierno de Jorge Macri

No son los Newman. Estos tres importantes funcionarios tienen una coincidencia de juventud. Fueron al colegio Mariano Acosta.

Un ex estudiante de ese emblemático colegio porteño fue el secretario de Gobierno porteño , César Torres. Llegó a liderar el Centro de Estudiantes donde logró desplazar a Franja Morada de la conducción después de clareo años seguidos.

Otro que estudió en el Mariano Acosta es el Secretario de Comunicación, Gustavo Gago. Completa el trio de los Mariano Acosta, el Jefe de Asesores, Ezequiel Sabor. Los tres son hombres fundamentales del otro Macri, el que cree más en la articulación política que en los Excels.