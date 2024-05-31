Los millonarios negocios del “amigo” de Espinoza involucrado en el caso de abuso

Gustavo Cilia es empresario y está muy ligado al intendente de La Matanza. Sus negocios en el Sur.

Gustavo Cillia se hizo conocido por el Plan Qunita, un caso de corrupción que terminó en la nada desde el punto de vista judicial pero que tuvo amplia repercusión mediática. Cillia estuvo procesado por el juez Claudio Bonadio y terminó beneficiándose cuando una fiscal dictaminó que no había delito.

Con la causa elevada a juicio oral, las defensas objetaron que Bonadio inició durante la investigación un peritaje que luego dejó sin efecto. La pericia finalmente se hizo y determinó que la compra de kits para mujeres embarazadas y con hijos recién nacidos de bajos recursos no generó un perjuicio para el Estado. En 2021, la fiscal Baigún se basó en esa pericia y pidió frenar el juicio. Todos terminaron sobreseídos.

Cillia volvió a salir en los medios por la denuncia de abuso sexual de su ex pareja, Melody Raukaskas, quien asegura que el empresario la “entregó” a Fernando Espinoza cuando se la recomendó como secretaria. La joven duró apenas unos días en la Municipalidad y comenzó una batalla judicial que terminó con el procesamiento del intendente.

Cillia no es una persona más en el mundo “Espinoza”. La Justicia lo citó a declarar en la causa de abuso porque estuvo muy involucrado en las “negociaciones” para que la joven retire la denuncia. “Vos tenés que retirar rápido la denuncia, la retirás y no te va a pasar nada”, fue uno de los mensajes que le mandó el empresario. Melody aportó las capturas de Whatsapp en la causa. Pese a las presiones, la denuncia prosperó.

El empresario ahora teme que el escándalo lo afecte y la Justicia ponga la luz sobre sus oscuros negocios.

Solo en Bariloche, donde vive, tiene inversiones por más de 3 millones dólares, según pudo saber este medio. Entre otras cosas es dueño del restorán “Maleza“, en la avenida 12 de Octubre 825, y de un complejo de cabañas denominado Puerto Pireo. “Se encuentra ubicado a 17km de la Ciudad de San Carlos de Bariloche, sobre la avenida Bustillo, a orillas del Lago Nahuel Huapi, sobre el Brazo Campanario. Nuestras cabañas cuentan con costa de lago y una de las mejores vistas de San Carlos de Bariloche”, dice en el sitio web.