Los motivos del llamativo mensaje de Lionel Scaloni a tres días del balotaje

El DT de la Selección amenazó con renunciar.

“Tengo muchas que pensar en este tiempo. Necesito pensar qué voy a hacer, No es un adiós pero necesita pensar porque la vara está muy alta. Toca pensar en este tiempo. Esta selección necesita un entrenador que tenga todas la energías posibles”, lanzó Lionel Scaloni luego del triunfo ante Brasil y apenas tres días después de las elecciones presidenciales. Sus declaraciones cayeron como una bomba en el mundo del fútbol.

Los jugadores se sorprendieron pero dijeron que intentarán convencerlo.

Detrás de las palabras de Scaloni hay una historia que hasta ahora no había sido contada por el periodismo deportivo.

Uno de los motivos del enojo del DT sería una deuda con todo el cuerpo técnico por la Copa del Mundo.

No sería el único motivo. Otra versión indica que el DT se molestó porque el presidente de la AFA, Claudio Tapia, habría pedido que los campeones del Mundo se saquen una foto con Sergio Massa en la previa del balotaje.

Recordemos que Scaloni fue consultado hace unos días sobre la privatización de los clubes y esquivó la pregunta.

El periodista Jorge Rial aseguró que detrás de las declaraciones del DT “está la sombra de Mauricio Macri”.