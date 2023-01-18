Los muñecos de Santiago

Ver para creer. El sitio de Instagram La Cafiero promociona la salida de los muñequitos del Canciller. No se entiende bine a que objetivo apunta este lanzamiento . Santiago, el nieto de Antonio , parece que piensa en pelear la intendencia del partido de San Isidro que tiene atrincherado Gustavo Posse. Las bromas y los memes estuvieron a la orden en las redes.