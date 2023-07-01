“Los ñoquis de La Cámpora ame dan asco” dijo Larreta

La frase la acompaño Canosa. Estaban hablando sobre los temblores del candidato que pasaron a ser eje de un spot.

Los tonos de Larreta son cada vez mas fuerte para pelearle la interna a la halcón Patricia.  El jefe de gobierno porteño estuvo en el programa de Viviana Canosa. En un momento de la entrevista , la conductora abrió el tema del temblor esencial que padece desde chico Larreta y que no le permite por ejemplo agarrar con firmeza una taza. Horacio naturalizó el problema con el que convive y decidió hasta llevarlo como eje de la campaña en un spot para trasformar una mirada prejuicios en una fortaleza : la de que no le tiembla el pulso en las cuestiones importantes de gestión.

En ese marco, el candidato describió otras cosas que le cuesta esfuerzo en su vida diario y contó que por suerte los ñoquis no le gustan, ya que le resultan difíciles de pinchar. El dato derivó en un ataque a La Cámpora.

 

 

 