Los nuevos integrantes del Consejo jurarán una hora después del debut de Argentina en Qatar

La Corte Suprema los citó para el martes a las 10.

El presidente de la Corte Suprema citó a los nuevos integrantes del Consejo de la Magistratura de la Nación, el órgano encargado de la selección y acusación de jueces nacionales y federales, para que juren.

Lo llamativo es que la convocatoria es para el martes 22 a las 10, una hora después del primer partido de la Selección en el Mundial de Qatar.

La jura será en el Salón Bermejo, en el cuarto piso del Palacio de Tribunales.

La Corte citó a 11 consejeros. Se trata de Gerónimo Ustarroz, representante del Poder Ejecutivo; los jueces Diego Barroetaveña, Agustina Díaz Cordero, Alberto Lugones y Alejandra Provítola; los abogados Miguel Piedecasas, Jimena de la Torre, Héctor Recalde y María Fernanda Vázquez; y los representantes académicos Hugo Galderisi y Guillermo Tamarit.