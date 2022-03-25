Los periodistas que van al casamiento de Lanata

Serán la mayoría de los invitados del famoso periodista. Habrá un único político invitado.

Jorge Lanata cursó las ultimas invitaciones de su casamiento con la abogada , Elba Marcovecchio en un coqueto lugar de Pilar. Lo que en principio iba a ser de un circulo muy intimo se fue transformando en una lista de mas de 50 invitados., entre los que se destacan varios colegas de Lanata,

El ultimo en ser invitado fue Eduardo Feinmann con quien comparte los pases radiales de Radio Mitre. De su equipo de Lanata Sin Filtro no todos fueron invitados, lo que generó cierto malestar.

Oros periodistas famosos en la lista de invitados son Luis Majul, Rodolfo Barili y Diego Leuco. Sobre políticos solo uno será el privilegiado de estar cerca de la feliz pareja. Estamos hablando del ex presidente Mauricio Macri con quien Jorge tiene una muy buena relación personal,

Llama la atención entre los que no irán, el abogado mediático, Fernando Burlando, ya que fue el socio- Jefe de la novia. Dicen que Lanata la convenció para independizarse del famoso abogado y quedaron heridas,

Sobre la fiesta será discreta , divertida pero sin demasiada bambollas ni baile. As’i lo quiere el protagonista quien además tuvo el buen gesto de donar los regalos que reciban al comedor de Barrientos Los Piletones.