Los pescadores Massa y Milei van por lo que les falta para dar la estocada final

Ambos finalistas con vistas a la segunda vuelta del 19 N. El Pro y el radicalismo son las piezas a cazar. Schiaretti otro gran protagonista.

Sergi Tomás Massa es la voluntad pura. El poder en estado de permanente ebullición. Milei es la motosierra que ahora debe aprender a hacer política contra reloj. Ambos van a la pesca de lo que les falta para ser presidente.

El resultado del domingo fue sorpresivo pero no tanto. Desde este sitio,  venimos anticipando que el ministro de economía y candidato venía manteniéndose como extrañamente competitivo pese a los tres dígitos de inflación interanual y la falta de horizontes en la economía .

Uno de los factores lineal, que pocos querían ver es que las matemáticas algo pesan en la política  , sobre todo cuando se define todo en el conurbano . La maquinaria de poder peronista recuperó la mística de atender necesidades , aunque sea por un rato. Por otra parte, el voto del oficialismo dependió de si mismo . En cambio el opositor se dividió con el cisne negro de Javier Milei. Se seguirá debatiendo quien realmente alimentó al monstruo. ¿ Fue la habilidad de Massa o las torpezas sistémicas de Juntos? Ambos factores al mismo tiempo pueden ser la explicación.

Otro facto de la sorpresa de un Massa primero lo constituyó la buena performance del Gringo Schiaretti en el país y fundamentalmente en Córdoba. Sacó casi el 7 % de los votos. El histórico dirigente peronista apostó al ingrediente federal pero sobre todo a la anti grieta. Massa dedicó el discurso de su victoria a termina con las divisiones entre los argentinos.

 

Massa lanzó un guiño directo al radicalismo. En el escenario de la derrota de Patricia Bullrich, los radicales brillaron por su ausencia. En el off ya decían , cerrando la noche del bunker calamitoso, que ello había avisado que no era con Patricia y Macri la solución. Esta semana los teléfonos estará alerta.

Por su parte, Javier Milei quedó algo decepcionado por quedar afuera de ganar en primera vuelta como su épica hizo creer. Sin embargo, su nueva fuerza política sumó gran cantidad de bancas en diputados y el senado. De la nada se constituyó en un accionista de la casta. Leyendo el discurso de cierre de la noche , replicó la dos palabra de la llave de la futura negociación : Juntos y Cambio.

Schiaretti fue el ganador moral. Ahora, deberá guiar a sus votantes. Un Massa recostado sobre Kicillof (le dedicó el triunfo a Cristina) le va a generar costos en sus posibles cercanías. De todas maneras, comienza otra historia.

Horacio Caride