Los radicales hicieron revival de cánticos ochentosos con Massa

Leandro Santoro le organizó una cena a Sergio Massa para tener un baño neo alfonsinista. Los radicales cantaron viejas consignas del 83 pero aggiornadas a la figura del ministro de economía y candidato de UP. entre los comensales estuvo Nito Artaza, exultante.