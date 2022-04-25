Los radicales preparan una cláusula sorpresa en su Convención partidaria

Será una encuentro clave para la UCR en su deseo de volevra tener prediamento del poder. ¿Qué propondrán llevar en las boletas?

La próxima Convención radical no será una más. Marcará a fuego el destino electorar de un partido centenario que quiere volver a ser protagonista y no furgón de cola del Juntos. Se proyecta hacerla durante el mes de mayo. El miércoles próximo se le pondrá fecha en una reunión a realizarse en el Comite Nacional de la UCR. Sería el 27 o 28 de junio y no será una renión que pase desapercibida.

En los postulados generales , se trata de un encuetro para sentar bases estratégicas para las próximas elecciones:  establece la política de alianzas electorales del partido, elabora y sanciona el programa para cada período presidencial y, eventualmente, puede elegir la fórmula presidencial en caso de que no exista la instancia de las PASO. Esto último se sabe que no se podrá soslayar , ya que desde el vamos hay por lo menos cuatro presidenciables. Gerardo Morales, Horacio Larreta, Facundo Manes y Patricia Bullrich, aunque otros no descarta a Mauricio con su segundo tiempo.

Mientras, se espera saber quien presidirá la Convención, ya que hay dos candidatos : Gastón Manes, hermano de Facundo o Hernán Rossi, actual funcionario del Ministerio de Desarrollo Económico de la Ciudad , vinculado a Martín Lousteau. Hay negociaciones , como anticipamos, para un presidente de Convención de unidad, que es Rafael Pascual. Si bien Morales como titular de la UCR y gobernador de Jujuy , tiene mucho predicamento en el NOA , se verá como juegan los congresistas de la zona centro del país.

Existe la posibilidad que el día del Congreso partidario se vote una claúsula sorpresa que luego deberá ser refrendada en la Mesa de conducción de Juntos por el Cambio.

Expediente Político pudo saber que la UCR quiere que todos los candidatos distritales lleven en sus boletas todos los candidatos a gobernadores de la coalición opositora, sin hacer distinciones entre radicales y el PRO. Sería una forma de acentuar la unidad y dar una imagen pos gobernabilidad, en un país dificil de imaginar como se podrá administrar.

Además , se estudia la mejor forma de resolver las PASO , si con fórmulas mixtas de arranque o mixturarlas de acuerdo a los resultados que deje la primaria. Lo claro es que habra mezcla en la f´rmula presiencial 2023. Juntos ha madurado la institucionalización de la coalición y es hora de pornerlo a prueba.

La próxima convención radical tendrá una impronta tan importante como la última, más recordada, que es la que se llevó a cabo en marzo de 2015 en la ciudad entrerriana de Gualeguaychú, donde el radicalismo consagró su alianza con el PRO . En aquella oportunidad habia un radicalismo tímido aún resentido por el fracaso de la Alianza. Hoy, algo empoderado, busca otro destino.