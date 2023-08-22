Los saqueos y la psicosis le agregaron más incertidumbre a un gobierno en crisis

En las zonas comerciales hubo comercios cerrados. Qué dice el Gobierno

En época de redes sociales y de cadenas de Whatsapp, la psicosis por los saqueos es una realidad imparable. En la Ciudad, solo hubo un caso concreto en la villa 1-11-14, donde los mismos habitantes salieron a defenderse. También tuvo que actuar la Gendarmería. Pero entre la mañana y la tarde de este martes, hubo preocupación en zonas comerciales de la Ciudad como Flores y Once.

Decenas de comerciantes decidieron bajar sus persianas ante algunas corridas.

También hubo saqueos en Mendoza y en Río Cuarto (Córdoba).

El ministro de Seguridad Aníbal salió a denunciar que hay grupos “incentivando” estos hechos aunque negó que se trate de “saqueos”. El Gobierno sabe el peso simbólico de esa palabra, que hace recodar a los peores días de la crisis de 2001.

El jefe de Gabinete, Agustín Rossi, también se refirió al tema y contó que desde el viernes estaban informados respecto a los episodios organizados por ciudadanos con “antecedentes”. “No vemos una reacción social, sino hechos que merecen todo el peso de la ley para ser juzgados“, consideró.