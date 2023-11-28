Los tres grupos que gobernarán: los América, Newman y el cordobesismo

En medio de un gran caos organizativo, del gabinete del presidente electo, se perciben los intereses en pugna.

Todo gobierno tiene sus líneas internas y cuando la economía se ordena pasan a ser anecdóticas . El asunto es cuando esto no ocurre, o como en esta difícil transición, hay al menos dos años de espera de administrar la pobreza y nula distribución.

El arranque del futuro gobierno de Milei comenzó con mucho ruido de nombres e internas. la LLA es una fuerza nueva compuesta básicamente en torno al arrastre del personalismo de un personaje disruptivo , novedoso y difícil de clasificar. El resto se fue acomodando con la victoria aplastante del 19N. Están los del entorno puro, una mesa diminuta que comanda su hermana (el Jefe) Karina.

Como acoples ,de intenciones de generar bases de gobernabilidad , se suma el macrismo ala dura , los Cardenal Newman. Sigue discutido sobre si la incorporación de Toto Caputo representa un escalada pura de intervencionismo de Mauricio en el gobierno elegido, o por el contrario el trader es un ave solitaria con ganas de jugar su propio partido ante los organismos crediticios, tomando como norte la solución de las Leliqs.

Sea como fuera , el fundador del PRO irá en los próximos días por su porción de poder e influencia. El llamado Acuerdo de Acasusso existió mas allá de las desmentidas inocentes. Macri, al regreso de su gira arábica , llegará para arreglar dividendos de poder en la Nación y con la otra mirada puesta en la Boca. En ese casillero xeneize , el presidente electo comparte su misma filosofía privatista.

Una capa del nuevo poder conformada está constituida por  los ex Eurnekián. Entre ellos, además de Milei están el Jefe de gabinete próximo, Nicolás Posse.  Fue un directivo del Grupo América que lideró un proyecto millonario trunco como fue el corredor bioceánico Aconcagua.  Hombre de pocas palabras y menos experiencia en la política , ya que todo su periplo , a los 57 años , es del sector privado. Muchos ya se preguntan sino fracasará como los Ceos del gobierno de Cambiemos.

Guillermo Francos es quien entiende los botones de la política. Conoció a Javier en el Grupo América peor su experiencia en la actividad pública fue horizontal a varios períodos de la democracia. Fue él quien encaró las primeras reuniones con gobernadores , empresarios y legisladores del espacio.

Otro ex América es el designado ministro de Justicia, Mariano Cúneo Libarona. Llega para despejar dudas de la Corte sobre impulsos de juicios políticos y a la vez contar con el apoyo por si hay que interpretar algunas controversias sobre medidas sensibles por decreto.

El tercer grupo se metió para nutrir de músculo político, al gobierno entrante, sobre todo pensando en la relación con el parlamento. A LLA le faltan votos en ambas cámaras para sacar leyes para las reformas radicales que quiere llevar adelante el libertario. Por eso, la pata del Cordobesismo de Schiaretti. En el gabinete . la negociación significó el corrimiento de Carolina Píparo de la Anses a favor del cordobés,  Osvaldo Giordano. A este nombre se le agregarían  Franco Mogetta (Transporte) , Fabián López (Servicios Públicos) y Daniel Tillard (Banco Nación).

Quedan muchas cosas por resolver en las feroces internas. Una fundamental es quien presidirá la Cámara Baja: Randazzo o Ritondo. Pica en punta el flaco ya que la nueva fuerza gobernante entiende como lo supo leer Larreta que es con ese anti kirchnerismo peronista que se debe garantizar la gobernabilidad.

Patricia Bullrich , seguramente a cargo de Seguridad quedó como una ficha colgada. Parece que Mauricio está caliente porque no lo consultó para aceptar el cargo.

Los grupos empresarios intentan anticipar escenarios con los flamantes protagonistas que serán los interlocutores del presidente. Petroleros y laboratorios entienden que tendrán mejores chances de “matchear”. Otros , que pusieron todas las fichas al perdedor , buscarán reacomodarse.

Chupete Manzano hizo declaraciones para abrir una tregua con el nuevo gobierno diciendo que esperan poder seguir compitiendo con el negocio del litio. Su socio Vila , tendrá que guardarse un tiempo, hasta que aclare. En YPF iría Horacio Marín, de Techint. Un técnico para encarar allí también un rumbo privatizador. Un grupo económico que siempre supo conjugar el verbo del “maldito” estado.

La fragmentación de la política es un espejo en el gabinete por venir , solo que en este caso apremia que alguien ponga liderazgo y orden urgente,  contra reloj ante la gravedad de al crisis .

 

Horacio Caride.

 