Los trolls del gobierno fueron enviados para dejar expuesta a la vice en medio del aumento de dietas

La propia Villarruel los señaló al ser atacada. El escándalo en el Senado abarca a todos los sectores políticos.

La verdad tiene siempre diferentes aristas y caras. Uno puede quedarse solo con la foto de un Martín Lousteau , levantando tibiamente su mano, como al pasar. Con los senadores que militaron su paritaria comparándolo con la de Adorni o con los simuladores de la LLA. Todos estuvieron de acuerdo en el tratamiento del tema , aprobado si debate alguno en un par de segundos.

Así lo dejó expuesto la titular del cuerpo que en su cuenta de twitter se atajó con que ella no puede hacer nada reglamentariamente para frenar el aumento de dietas a más de 4 millones de pesos de bolsillo.

Tras este tuit, los trolls oficialistas la salieron a matar. “Lamento que se le mienta al pueblo y ciertos sectores aprovechen para intentar ensuciarme”, apuntó Villarruel. ” Lamento que se le mienta al pueblo y ciertos sectores aprovechen para intentar ensuciarme”, agregó.

La vice dijo que el voto electrónico y no por mano alzada “se debe solicitar expresamente y “ningún senador lo hizo”. La segunda en el mando de la república sabe que los trolls de Santiago Caputo la tiene  apuntada.