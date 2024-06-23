Los viajes de Milei: el enamoradizo de las derechas

Sus viajes , frecuentes, han sido a titulo de propaganda personal. Los coqueteos especiales con Meloni y Ayuso.

No debería resultar raro que lo más importante, de las ultimas dos giras del presidente,  hayan sido los memes sobre cierto coqueteo que el primer mandatario ha mantenido con del lideres mujeres de las derechas europeas. Es el novio de las Europas conmovidas por su corrimiento hacia postura radicalizadas.

En ambas situaciones , Milei armó sus viajes par recibir una reivindicación de tipo personal, en lo que representa un insumo instrumental de las peleas ideológicas en torno al nuevo mapa del viejo Continente , en el marco de las elecciones de Comunidad Europea, y sobre todo metió nuevas cuñas entre el socialismo español de Pedro Sanches y la contra oferta de los ultra,  en las madre patria que como nunca habla de un mandatario argentino , no precisamente para planificar inversiones en el país.

Viene acumulando millas con el objetivo de coleccionar premiaciones personales de dudosa valía , construidas en base a su popularidad de influencer global. La mayoría de sus agendas es de carácter personal y hubo muy pocas reuniones de carácter oficial.

Un actor disruptivo que se comprometió a evitar gastos de la política tradicional , parece ser poco innovador en ese sentido , viajando con una nutrida delegación de acompañantes y dejando a veces a fuera a un rol tan clave como la diplomacia.

La mayoría de sus destinos estuvieron situados en EEUU y en contactos con representantes de la comunidad israelí. En ese sentido , recibio un premio de titulo singular,.  En Miami, el mandatario fue reconocido  con la distinción “embajador internacional de la luz”, premio que también recibió su hermana Karina, siempre dispuesta para hacer y deshacer valijas.

Curiosidades del mundo moderno,  de la era digital, que un dirigente de prematuro recorrido tengas acumulado ya tantas distinciones  sin la simetría de resultados. a la vista de su gestión. En Davos , ya había avisado de su auto percepción de mensajero de los mandatos libertarios ante lideres mundiales que quedaron asombrados por tanto atrevimiento.   Las hipérboles recorren la personalidad megalómana como cuando se jacto de estar realizando “el ajuste mas grande del mundo’.

Ni Perón se animo a tanto auto bombo en un corto tiempo de vida política.  Milei se dio el gusto de balconear en Madrid para saludar a un grupo pequeño de connacionales que fueron a ovacionarlo.

Ha interactuado con empresarios poderosos del negocio digital por encima de mandatarios de estados . Su preferido Elon Musk le ha obsequiado un banquete de elogios y hasta posteado imagines de alto contenido sexual como para connotar su simbología de gobernante macho. El litio será la moneda de pago por tanta generosidad.

Mientras nuestro galán libertario recae una narrativa noventista. Al turco Menem también le adjudicaron una garba capacidad amatoria y una irresistible cualidad seductora,

Horacio Caride

 

 