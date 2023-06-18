Santilli sacó un spot enfocado a inseguridad

El ex ministro de Seguridad porteño, Diego Santilli, publicó este sábado su primer spot como precandidato a gobernador de la provincia de Buenos Aires con el foco puesto en la inseguridad. Se comprometió a perseguir a los delincuentes “hasta abajo de la cama” y a “devolver la provincia a su gente”.