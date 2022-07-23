Losada -Naidenoff : Un romance de “casta”

Es la pareja amorosa del Senado. La noticia sorprendió a muchos de sus colegas aunque entre los radicales comenzó a circular el chisme.

Carolina Losada, la senadora que rivaliza con Cristina, vive un romance con su colega y presidente del interbloque Juntos de la Cámara Alta. La relación de pareja ha sido blanqueada en las últimas horas ante la circulación del chisme en los pasillos del poder.

El formoseño enviudó hace dos años cuando lo atravesó la tragedia . Perdió a su hijo y su ex pareja en un accidente,  por inhalación de monóxido de carbono

Cuando la acompañaba a Caro como senador en la campaña en Santa Fe, en realidad era mentira, lo hacía más porque estaba totalmente loco”, recordó. “Yo, ni bola en ese momento”, le dijeron al amigo de ambos, Baby Etchecopar.

Losada se separó de su marido un mes antes de asumir como senadora pero lo mantuvo en secreto.

En el comedor de senadores se los comenzó a ver juntos muy enamorados. En las Comisiones actuándosela en tándem acribillando discursivamente al kirchnerismo.

El ultimo viernes, recorriendo juntos el predio de la Exposición Rural.

Entre ambos acumulan poder. Es muy probable que resulten candidatos a gobernadores, ella por Santa Fé, mientras que Naidenoff por Formosa. Después se verá como se las arreglan en el nido del amor.