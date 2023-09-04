Lotocki analiza dar otra entrevista

Lotocki está analizando dos propuestas de entrevista televisiva. Después de la muerte de Silvina Luna, el acusado de mala praxis permanece recluido en su casa de Olivos. Escachado por los vecinos, no puede salir a la calle. El médico operó a varios famosos, a los que les puso metacrilato, causando alteraciones en el organismo.

Burlando, que representa a la familia de Silvina Luna, dijo que no le servirá ahora tratar de empatizar con las víctimas. En las últimas horas, se realizó la autopsia al cuerpo de la modelo.