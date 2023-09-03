Lousteau se reunió con Jorge Macri pero sin foto

Martín Lousteau y Jorge Macri se reunieron esta semana a solas. El encuentro duró cerca de una hora. Pero el senador no autorizó una foto de unidad, como sí pasó con Bullrich y Larreta.

La relación entre los candidatos a jefe de Gobierno nunca fue buena y encima se tomaron decisiones en los últimos días que no gustaron cerca de Lousteau, como la elección de Clara Muzzio como candidata a vicejefa y algunas renuncias en el Ministerio de Seguridad. En el radicalismo sospechan que habrá una ruptura de JxC si no gana Bullrich.