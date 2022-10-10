Luego de la filtración, Ventura ahora dice que puede ser un borrador

El presidente de APTRA tuvo que desmentir su renuncia y ahora no sabe que hacer para mantener la intriga

Luis Ventura ya no sabe que hacer para contener el escándalo por la filtración que sufrió desde sus propias filas. Un miembro de APTRA decidió filtra el viernes el listado de nominados para el cable y le genero una crisis interna. Primero Ventura tuvo que desmentir su renuncia. Y ahora no sabe que decir para explicar como tiene un topo tan cerca.

La lista de los tornados tenia que filtrarse este martes en Crónica TV, el canal que pago por los derechos de transmisión. Ese acuerdo incluye, como ocurrió con otras canales que transmitieron los premios, la filtración de las ternas. El elegido era el programa de Chiche Gelbung.

Por la filtración del listado, que se viralizó en minutos, Ventura tuvo que dar explicaciones con los dueños de Crónica TV. En principio quedaron en encontrarse este lunes para hablar en persona. Si no hay sorpresas, Ventura hará el acting del anuncio con Chiche.

Para generar alguna intriga en los medios, Ventura lanzó este domingo la hipótesis de que el listado filtrado podría ser un “borrador”. Muy pocos se lo creyeron. La lista responde a una votación. Si hay sorpresas, habrá muchas dudas.