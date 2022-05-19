Lufrano dice que Cristóbal debe pagarle a Barone

Se puso linda la interna de los medios k y la TV Pública. La titular de Radio y Televisión Argentina SE (RTA), Rosario Lufrano, salió al cruce de la demanda de Orlando Barone , ex 678, que considera que la TV Pública debería indeminizarlo tras su salida en la aetapa Macri , cuando se disolvió el polémico 678.

Lufrano dijo que los 15 millones de pesos que reclama Orlando Barone lo debería pagar Cristóbal López ya que dicho programa kirchnerista estaba bajo la órbita de la productora PPT. Se lo dijo a Victo Hugo Morales que la entrevistó por radio.