Luis D´Elía se metió con Messi

El líder piquetero tuvo palabras agraviantes contra el mejor del Mundo, Parece que no superó la Grieta de los Maradonianos,

Parece que don Luis estaba aburrido con el partido de Argentina- Ecuador.  Luis D´Elía tuiteó en pleno partido, con un Monumental estallado del fervor por la Scaloneta, una serie de palabras agraviantes contra Lionel Messi.

“No solo es empleado de la mafia, con Mas Canosa de Miami sino hace un socarrón silencio ahora de cantar el himno”, expresó el otrora kirchnerista. Sentenció: “Que Dios lo perdone”, y posteó un video de Maradona apoyando al peronismo.

 

Anoche, Messi volvió a no cantar el himno nacional como lo hizo en su etapa anterior a coronarse campeón del Mundo en Qatar.

 