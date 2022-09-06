Maciel y Lobo debatieron al aire sobre el ataque a Cristina

Los dos periodistas de TN contrastaron con la hipótesis de la causa.

Luego de la detención de la novia del atacante de Cristina Kirchner, Lorena Maciel y Guillermo Lobo cruzaron miradas sobre las novedades de la causa en TN.
Para eso, Maciel leyó las placas preparadas por la producción: “¿Ella sabía o lo ayudó a organizar el supuesto ataque?”.

En eso, Lobo explicó por qué hablaban de “supuesto ataque”: “Por las dudas que empiezan a aparecer, hay cosas que no coinciden desde el inicio”.
En ese momento, Maciel fijó su postura: “La causa es por homicidio calificado en grado de tentativa, habrá que ver a la luz de todas las pruebas si esto pudo haber sido armado y nadie la quiso matar, pero la Justicia investiga que quisieron matar a la vicepresidenta”.

Como el video del debate se trasladó a las redes sociales, Maciel reiteró en su cuenta de Twitter: “No me cabe ninguna duda que esto fue un intento de asesinato y es un horror lo que pasó. Vean el final del corte. Basta”.
María O’Donnell defendió a Maciel: “No castiguemos a los y las periodistas que hacen su trabajo profesionalmente (más en condiciones adversas) por algo que está fuera de su control, como el título de un zócalo o la postura de un tercero”.