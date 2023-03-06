Macri algo ya definió: estará en la lista opositora a Riquelme

Se presentaría de candidato a vocal en la lista liderada por Andres Ibarra. Tévez estaría descartado.

Macri dio una primera señal sobre su futuro. Sería candidato a vocal en las elecciones de Boca, confrontando con Riquelme. Mauricio ve difícil ganarle al astro de Boca, quien pese a tomar decisiones polémicas dentro del club cosecha éxitos deportivos.

Ir en la lista sería no descuidar su apellido en la memoria colectiva de los hinchas y acompañar a su delfin, Andrés Ibarra, ex funcionario de su gobierno.

La idea de Macri es anunciarlo el próximo 3 de abril, cuando Boca cumpla 118 años. Es decir, en primera instancia, no será integrante de la fórmula presidencial con Ibarra, pero eso no está del todo definido. Algunos creen que Mauricio, si desiste de la presidencial para la Rosada, podría jugarse a más en Boca. Las redes se dividieron en la pasión bostera. La figura de Carlos Tévez para competir estaría descartada.

 