Macri consiguió una foto con Messi y el Dibu

Aunque que vio los siete partidos del Mundial, Mauricio Macri se cuidó de sacarse una foto con los jugadores de la Selección. La campaña de sectores K para tildarlo de “mufa” se terminó derrumbando. En los premios The Best, el ex presidente se dio el gusto y consiguió la foto con Messi y el Dibu Martínez, una imagen que no pudo obtener Alberto Fernández.

Messi hizo una gambeta a un puñado de funcionarios en Ezeiza y luego esquivó la foto en la Casa Rosada.