Macri da nuevos gestos de distancia, piensa apoyar a Patricia y se protege del “parricidio” político

Almuerzo con empresarios del círculo rojo, “desilusión” la palabra clave. Lo que se espera en la escalada de la interna PRO.

La relación Mauricio y Horacio se comenzó a romper un día después de la derrota que le infringieron las urnas a Macri frente a Alberto. Cuentan que el actual Jefe de gobierno reunió un grupo de periodistas influyentes para dar un mensaje: “ahora el líder seré yo”.

La historia del poder con el psicoanálisis se cruzan en una diagonal muy clara cuando se trata del agotamiento de un liderazgo y el nacimiento de uno nuevo. El proceso suele ser siempre traumático. El famoso “Jarrón Chino” como estipuló Felipe Gonzáles. ¿ Qué hacer con una figura de un ex presidente?

Otros países de fuerte tradición democrática lo resolvieron dándoles el rol de ser consejeros del nuevo de turno o dar conferencias internacionales. Macri se armó un plan alternativo que es la FIFA y ahora su colaboración para intentar derrocar a Riquelme en Boca. Sin embargo, su anunció de retirada de la carrera electoral en la presidencial de la nación lejos de expresar un paso al costado , terminó siendo un condicionante estratégico hacia el otro postulante de los amarillos.

Por eso, la estipulación legal de código electoral porteño para desdoblar el acto comicial es una mera excusa del teatro de operaciones de la pelea por el futuro en el poder, advirtiendo que el escenario es favorable para el retorno . El llamado Segundo Tiempo lo quieren jugar los dos de diferente manera. Macri condicionando a un posible gobierno de Horacio o algo más osado que sería apoyar directamente la candidatura de Patricia Bullrich.

Se cree que con esta nueva escalada del conflicto interno se está cerca de un punto de ruptura. Significante fue que las autoridades partidarias convocara a un zoom de debate sin invitar al Jefe de la ciudad, quien volvió a levanta la posibilidad de varios candidatos a sucederlo para la jefatura de gobierno. Hasta dejó abierto un enigma ¿ y si la justicia no lo deja competir a Jorge Macri?

Para Freud “matar al padre” tenía una significancia alegórica a independizarse de las ataduras heredadas. Macri a su manera lo hizo con su verdadero padre, Franco. Años de análisis y una aventura bien construída en Boca le permitieron rearmarse su biografía , y más allá de los resultados como presidente de la nación, ya figurar en los libros de historia. Es indudable su aprendizaje en materia de entender los entramados del poder y las lecturas estratégicas para haber mantenido una tercera fuerza política , impensada en los primeros 20 años de la democracia.

Si su real objetivo es que no lo arrojen al taco del olvido, con muñeca y bajando lo decibeles juntos podrá articular una salida, aunque con el correr de los días el espectáculo resulte lastimoso para gran parte de sus potenciales votantes. Si por el contrario, e empecina en tener las misma influencia de siempre al estilo Cristina en el FdT , habrá capítulos aún impredecibles.

Dicen que Larreta vio nuevas encuestas y reaccionó dando un gesto de autoridad. Curarse en salud. Los papers señalaban la “tibieza” como un disvalor que ven sus posibles votantes.

En tanto, el radicalismo ( en sus cuadros mayoritarios). apoyan a Larreta que les garantiza reglas parejas para competir en la ciudad con Martín Lousteau de estandarte. Aunque otros guardan silencio siguiendo de cerca mediciones minuto a minuto de cómo puede terminar el intento de “parricidio” político.

Horacio Caride

 

 