Macri desde Arabia opera su desembarco

Mauricio Macri opera todo el tiempo para potenciar su influencia pública tras el triunfo de Javier Milei. Fue así que cuando vio que estaba quedando como un pibe y quita nombres en el futuro gabinete, Mauricio decidió tomar el teléfono y llamar a editorialistas importantes para aclarar que Toto Caputto no es un funcionario que esté actualmente respondiéndole.

Macri se encuentra en Arabia buscando fondos para el proyecto de un nuevo estadio para Boca, por si le ganan las internas a Riquelme.