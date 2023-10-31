Macri: el rebotero que se juega todo a Milei

Como si fuera Martin Palermo merodea el área para meter un gol impensado. También puede terminar colgándola arriba del travesaño

Mauricio Macri ha desarrollado su carrera política siempre pensándola en términos futboleros. Exitoso ex presidente de Boca pensó que sería lo mismo en la Rosada. La suerte le fue esquiva y errores no forzados hicieron lo demás. Ahora , se pone la 9 de Palermo y busca un gol impensado que lo devuelva a las primeras ligas. Un rebotero de la política con aspiración de estadista.

La jugada de Mauricio apostando todo a Javier Milei es de un fuerte impacto hacia adentro de un frente opositor que ha quedado herido de muerte . Si le sale bien es Gardel sino las facturas políticas, se incrementarán hasta taparlo de críticas. El ex mandatario le ha intervenido la campaña al libertario que quedó pinchado ante la derrota en la primera vuelta en manos de un candidato oficialista que carga con todos los condimentos en contra.

Dentro del PRO, se cuentan los heridos y los pases de un lado al otro. La balanza, en cuanto a dirigentes amarillos  de peso, pareciera inclinarse más hacia el bloque halcón que decidió ir a la aventura junto con Milei. Sin embargo, dentro de la coalición Juntos , hay mayor peso en los “neutrales” con el radicalismo y Lilita a la cabeza.

Gerardo Morales fue categórico al hablar de relación rota y sin retorno con el creador del PRO.  Larreta se manifestó contra las dos opciones que quedaron en el balotaje y se guardó a cuarteles de invierno.  Carrió avisó que se abstendrá de emitir su voto. Seguramente, muchos otros argentinos denominados republicanos  preferirán la opción de fin de semana largo.

La elección está abierta. Quien se alce con la presidencia de la república se medirá con el centímetro. Hay sondeos que indican que de los votos de Patricia y Schiaretti la mayoría irían para el economista libertario.

Macri está eventualmente, otra vez, en el centro de la escena . Hizo todo por el odio a Massa pero también para refutar a los que lo daban como un cuadro en desuso a punto de pasar al sótano de los recuerdos.  en las próximas semanas , no solo sus apuestas en la política adquirirán mayor traducción de éxito o fracaso sino también el mundo Boca. Debe ser la primera vez que vería con buen agrado una derrota del quipo de sus amores.

Horacio Caride