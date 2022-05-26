Efecto Freud: Macri escribe un libro sobre Franco

Después de su Primer Tiempo, está escribiendo sobre la tortuosa relción con su padre.

Mauricio Macri le contó a Viviana Canosa que está escribiendo un libro sobre su padre.Lo deslizó en medio de preguntas sobre si se postulará otra vez a candidato a presidente. Este será su segundo libro tras el sugerente Primer Tiempo donde hizo un balance de su gobierno.

“Mi padre me amaba incondicionalmente pero me quería destruir sin límites. Era doctor Shekyll y Mister Hyde. Fue mi principal maestro, de lo bueno y de los errores. Él se fue en paz y yo lo despedí en paz. Hizo lo que pudo. Llego al país a los 17 años sin conocer a nadie, sin conocer el idioma, llegó a ser el empresario más grande de este país”, dijo a un conductora que derrochó empatía con el entrevistado.

 