Macri hará una reaparición fuerte a principios de abril, ¿ Definiciones?

Será en el Mundo Boca. Qué dirá de su proyecto político 2023.

Macrí tendrá un escenario planificado de exposición a mediados de abril tras un paréntesis largo de señales ambivalentes en lo que hace a su postura de apoyos o juegos electorales del 2023. El ex presidente de la Nación viene surfeando en la ambiguedad , produciéndole un fuerte desgaste al precadidado presidencial del PRO, Horacio R. Larreta. Si bien manifestó que apoyará a toto el espacio opositor, viene dando señales de fuerte respaldo a Patricia Bullrich que sigue creciendo en las encuenstas y será muy dificil bajarla de la carrera.

El próximo 3 de abril , con motivo del cumpleaños 118 años de Boca, Mauricio estará apoyando en un acto a su ex funcionario de gobierno , Andrés Ibarra como candidato a la presidencia xeneize. En principio, Macri anunciará su participación activa en esa campaña como  posible candidato de vocal en la lista opositora a Riquelme. Las elecciones en Boca se realizarán en diciembre de este año. Antes hay un round más importante para el país que es el recambio presidencial en la Rosada.

Sobre eso Macri seguirá jugando al misterio hasta donde le den los tiempos electorales. Los cercanos advierten que el líder y fundador del PRO analiza sus posibilidades de Segundo Tiempo, consciente que tiene un techo claro de voto rechazo en sus aspiraciones, pero no quiere regalarle el escenario a Horacio. No confía en él y su relación política y personal atraviesa su peor momento.

Por otra parte, su afán de ser el nuevo mandamás del fútbol mundial deberá esperar un par de años ya que Gianni Infatino consiguió su reeleccion prolongándola hasta el año 2031. EL titular de la FIFA le habría pedido paciencia a su amigo argentino y en una maniobra típica de avivada argenta dio libre alberdío al estatuto para arañar un par de años más de mandato.

La ligazón entre Macri y Infantino e profundizó cuando el ex mandatario lo invitó a la Cumbre del G20 y lo agasajó en Lago Escondido mostrándole las bondades de los paisajes patagónicos.

 