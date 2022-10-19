Macri: “Hay demasiado personalismo en Boca”

El ex presidente también habló de los candidatos de Juntos por el Cambio.

Mauricio Macri sigue recorriendo los medios. Esta vez fue a TN y habló de todo, hasta de las elecciones en Boca. Sin vueltas, dijo que está trabajando en la candidatura de Andrés Ibarra, su ex ministro en la Nación. “Hay demasiado personalismo”, lanzó en alusión directa al perfil de Román Riquelme como dirigente.

Macri no mencionó al ídolo e insistió en la necesidad de conformar grupos de trabajo.

Cuando le preguntaron si tenia candidato para la provincia de Buenos Aires, dio más vueltas y apeló al casette.

Macri viene hace tiempo mostrándose como candidato aunque dice que no se presentará en 2023. En la entrevista con TN, dijo que Rodríguez Larreta “dio un paso” en la construcción de su candidatura.