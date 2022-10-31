Macri prepara un documental con un director británico

Mauricio Macri es seguido de cerca, hace un tiempo, por un equipo de filmación que coordina un director británico. Aunque nadie lo confirma, sería parte de un documental sobre su vida y su carrera política.

Según reveló en su columna el periodista Ignacio Zuleta, el documental tiene formato comercial. No trascendió si es un emprendimiento para alguna cadena, o un testimonio para usar en campaña, parecido a los que se hicieron sobre Emmanuel Macron o Barak Obama.