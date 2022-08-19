Macri recorre el conurbano y condiciona las aspiraciones de Larreta

A veces en silencio otras acompañado de intendentes importantes de su armado. Señales cada vez más evidentes de sus ganas de un segundo tiempo.

Maurcio Macri reparte gestualidades muy fuertes de que está arriba de la pelea electoral. En su visión ha sumado a iportantes referentes del PRO. El silencio sobre las acusaciones internas de Lilita Carrió son una clara referencia de que el ala dura quiere competir con Larreta o al menos condicionarlo. La cultora de Arendt salpico denunciar por todos lados como una suerte de ataque preventivo. El objetivo fue avisar que hay sectores de Juntos que dialogan con Sergio Massa.

Macri hizo su una recorrida por el conurbano, en Villa Bosch, acompañado por el intedente de Tres de Febrero, Diego Valenzuela. El historiado pretende agarrar las riendas de la conducción opositora bonerense que dejó libre Jorge Macri al irse a la pelea de la ciudad. Viene haciendo recorridas permanentes , muchas de ellas en silencio y sin prensa. Cee que si le pierde miedo a la calle podrá reconectar con la gente.

Su imagen negativa sigue siendo muy alta. Al igual que le sucede a su antagonista Cristina, eso presupone un límite a la carrera presidencial. Sin embargo, sus asesores observan un panorama abierto ante el derrumbe de un gobierno que intuyen con la llegada de Massa podría empeorar.

A la vez, Larreta mantiene su modo crucero, cuidandose de cualquier foto con el ministro de economía que pued ser mal intepretado. En el Consul de las Américas, habló de la necesidad de ampliar la coalición. El embajador norteamericano, Marc Stanley, mu suelto de cuerpo aconsejó “háganlo ya¨.

La fractura de fondo que asoma en la oposición es si al oficialismo derruido hay que darle un puente de contención , inclusive no solo como recato insittucional sino para no heredar una verdadera catásfrofe, o por el contrario ¨cuanto pero mejor”, para no dalres la mínima chance de reordenarse. Son los tiempo virulentos de la campaña permanente.

Se dice que Macri lo tiene todo planeado. Llegar a después del Mundial y presionar con encuestas en la mano. Llamó la atencion la humildad de Horacio cuando le preguntaron sobre su deseo de ser presidente, y contenstó “quiero formar parte de un nuevo gobierno”.

El amigo de jueces y fiscales que disputan torneos en Los Abrojos, intenta también influir en el cambio que se viene en la ciudad. ¿Será cierto que le dijo a Patricia que encabece una fómula allí con su primo Jorge?

Macri quiere jugar su segundo tiempo. Eso no da margen a la duda. Lo que es un interrogante es si el votante podrá olvidar su magro primer tiempo y si enfrente estará disputando su enemiga “favorita”: Cristina.