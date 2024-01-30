Macri se apodera del PRO y se exhibe como rueda de auxilio de Milei

El ex presidente volvió a la carga tras el revés en Boca. Ve un marzo complicado y él como personaje influyente.

El ex presidente quiere recuperar protagonismo. Milei no le dio lo que esperaba e interpreta que está chocando las calesitas. Su primer paso, en ese sentido, pasó por cohesionar fuerzas y lograr que una decena de referentes del PRO exijan, a través de una carta abierta, que sea él quien lidere formalmente el partido. Recordemos que Patricia Bullrich es la actual jefa partidaria. La apuran para que se corra por sus compromisos actuales como ministra de Seguridad del presidente libertario.

A Mauricio lejos está de interesarle las formas de institucionalidad y organizativas. Generalmente le aburren dichos menesteres. Sin embargo, entiende que es la forma de volver a inferir dentro de la fuerza amarilla que aún está golpeada por la increíble carrera presidencial de Pato, que quedó trunca en medio de fuertes internas y errores auto infligidos.

La heridas entre Mauricio y Patricia son profundas y complicadas de curar. Ella responsabiliza al ex mandatario de su derrota ya que jugó por atrás a favor de Milei. El actual presidente le puso la ambulancia a la ex candidata dándole una entrada “honrosa” al gabinete.

Macri se ve un observador VIP de este gobierno al que quiere ayudar para avanzar en el plan de racionalización de la economía y el ajuste inevitable. Cree que marzo será mas complicado de lo que hasta aquí fue un panorama político entreverado de obstáculos y torpezas.

Quiere ser la rueda de auxilio inevitable a la que acuda Milei de sufrir crisis de gabinete. Con una ley chirle o sin ella, el choque parece directo a la imagen de un mandatario sin estructuras sólidas y muy dependiente del humor social de parte de la clase media que le dio su apoyo.

Algunos libertarios pujan por disociar esa posible foto de un cogobierno y juegan con teorías que parece algo alocadas. ¿Cristina también espera un llamado de Javier?