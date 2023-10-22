Macri se llevó las facturas hasta la urna

El ex presidente Mauricio Macri llegó a votar con dos bolsas repletas de facturas, cumpliendo su ritual. Esta vez, se llevó las bolsas hasta la urna y luego de sufragar hizo entrega de las medialunas. En la fila, se sacó varias selfies y sonrió para las cámaras.

Su primo repitió la costumbre unos minutos antes en el mismo colegio. Pero llevó apenas una docena.