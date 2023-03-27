Macri tras el renunciamiento espera un documental internacional

Tras el impacto de su renuncia a ser candidato de Segundo Tiempo, Mauricio Macri quiere elevarse al estatus de estadista. Viene trabajando sus contactos internacionales y se enorgullece que en su gobierno, una cuestión valorada fue la cumbre del G20 , que se vendió como el regreso de la Argentina al Mundo. Por otra parte, el ex mandatario sigue interesado en su rol de embajador FIFA. Una cuestión que soprenderá, en los próximos meses, será la puesta a luz de un documental sobre su vida , una especie de biografía audiovisual. Una cadena internacional viene recolectando testimonios sobre la vida privada y pública del ex presidente. Dicen que sería un documento  a favor de su imagen antes de las elecciones.