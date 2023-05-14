Macri tuvo otro gesto de confrontación a Larreta y el radicalismo

Estuvo en el clásico del rugby junto al candidato a intendente de Patricia Bullrich en San Isidro. Una provocación hacia la interna PRO.

Mauricio Macri sigue tensando la cuerda en la interna PRO, ahora en la provincia de Buenos Aires. Posó junto a Ramón Lanús, el candidato de Patricia Bullrich a confrontar con el jefe territorial de San Isidro, el radical Gustavo Posse. Fue durante el clásico del rugby CASI-SIC.

Patricia viene recorriendo con fuerza el distrito de San Isidro para apoyar a Lanús, mientras que Gustavo Posse piensa en la gobernación siendo uno de las armadores principales del Larretismo en la provincia de Buenos Aires.

Esta foto de Macri sucede luego de que Larreta cerrara las puertas a compartir la candidatura de Diego Santilli, como candidato único de las dos expresiones en pugna dentro de partido amarillo.

La falta de acuerdo politico en CABA hizo espejo en el territorio clave electoral de la provincia. Macri quiere bombardear la gobernabilidad acordada entre Larreta y un sector amplio del radicalismo, pensando que profundizar esa coalición seria contra natura a la esencia del proyecto de derecha liberal que enarbola. Se suman a todo esto cuestiones personales y egos no resueltos. En términos del juego rugby, ¿Quién maneja la guinda?

 