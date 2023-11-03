Macri ya tiene un destino en el exterior si gana Massa

Mauricio Macri le comentó a sus amigos que se irá a vivir al exterior si gana Sergio Massa, con quien tiene enfrentamiento abierto. El destino, según pudo saber este medio, sería España. El ex presidente especula que si el ministro es presidente se activarán algunas de las causas judiciales que lo tienen como protagonista. Algo similar ocurrió en los primeros meses del gobierno de Alberto Fernández, pero luego los expedientes se fueron diluyendo.