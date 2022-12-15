Macrón entró al vestuario francés para arengar

Emmanuel Macrón utliza todas sus herramientas nacionalistas para aprovechar el buen momento de la última campeona del Mundo, la selección gala. Tras el paso a la gran final, después de vencer a Marruecos por 2 a 0, el presidente francés abrazó a los jugadores y los alentó para el choque con la Argentina.

Macrón tuvo gestos de cariño especial para el 9 , Olivier Giroud. Alberto Fernández hizo saber que no viajará a Qatar.