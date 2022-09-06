Magdalena , la Señora que nos despertaba con aires valientes

Falleció una precursora en el periodismo femenino. Su coraje , independencia y honestidad fueron una conducta de vida.

Quien no se levantaba a las 6 de la mañana para escuchar Magdalena Tempranísimo se perdía la agenda del día , con la tinta fresca de los diarios , reportajes sin concesiones y la ternura de despertar con las canciones de María Elena Walsh.

Nos invitaba en los crudos inviernos a “abrigarnos con el traje de oso”. Sus duelos con Aníbal Fernández ha quedado en el repertorio memorable de las polémicas radiales. Magdalena lograba que hasta sus peores adversarios la terminaran respetando.

Formó parte de una familia patricia, de esas que la clase se respiraba al instante. A esa cuna le agregó el manejo sutil del sentido común de la gente y sobre todo el espíritu aventurero que recorre el periodismo..Vocación llevada al extremo de haber eludido dolores , malestares y vicisitudes de andar por la vida con 87 años, sin dejar de luchar..

“Si te interesa lo que pasa en el mundo donde vivís, es la profesión más apasionante. A mí siempre me apasionó cubrir la información de lo que estaba pasando diez minutos antes”, dijo la maestra de periodistas.

Magdalena formó parte de nuestra historia como sociedad , atravesando la investigación que hizo en al Conadep, revisando el horror de la última dictadura militar.

Las grandes personas no mueren , las personalidades de recuerdan en homenajes. Ambos cosas pasarán antes de que se encienda la luz en un estudio de radio.

Horacio Caride.