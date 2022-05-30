Magdalena mandó a lavarse la cabeza a Milei

La histórica periodísta, Magdalena Ruiz Guiñazú, lazó una humorada con claro contenido político.¨´ Sería bueno que Milei se pase shampoo en su cabeza , está muy sucia¨- Por cierto, Magalena no se refería solo a un aspecto físico sino que luego aclaró: ” debería limpiar un poco ss ideas”. Fue a propósito de los dichos del libertario que avaló la compra libre de armas pese a la nueva masacre en un colegio de Texas.