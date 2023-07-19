Majul habló de Grabois después de la pelea: “Es un cobarde y un extorsionador profesional”

El periodista y el dirigente casi se van a las piñas. ¿Por qué se enojó Grabois?

Luis Majul habló anoche en su programa de LN+ luego de tener un encontronazo con Juan Grabois que estuvo cerca de terminar a las piñas. “No me gusta la hipocresía política. No quiero abrazarlo ni darle un beso. Es un mentiroso y deshonesto. Se lo dije. No podes decir ‘Massa es un vendepatria, una basura’, y a los cinco minutos decir ‘creo que lo tengo que ir a votar si pierdo la interna’. No soy guapo pero no me banco ese nivel de cinismo”, explicó.

El dirigente social y el periodista se cruzaron el lunes a la noche en los pasillos de LN+ porque Grabois fue a una entrevista con Carlos Pagni. Majul se negó a saludarlo y Grabois explotó de ira.

“Si los chicos de La Cámpora lo tienen de títere es un problema de ellos. Es un cobarde porque se protege detrás de la sotana del Papa. No debatimos con gente, entrevistamos gente”, dijo anoche Majul en su programa cuando le preguntaron por el altercado.

Y agregó: “Es un extorsionador profesional”. Pablo Rossi y Jonatan Viale sonreían a su lado.