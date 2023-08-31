Majul versión Ventura

Luis Majul dio un chimento sobre supuestos celos de la esposa de Cavani (el 9 de Boca) por coqueteos de Juanita Viale. Los protagonistas de la versión coincidieron en un ágape en la embajada de Uruguay. En Polémica en el Bar , Marcela Tinayre, desmintió la especie y Chiche recalcó lo increíble que el periodista de política ahora se dedique a los chismes.