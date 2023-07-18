Majul y Grabois casi se van a las piñas

El periodista y el dirigente se cruzaron en los pasillos de un canal.

Juan Grabois y Luis Majul estuvieron al borde de las piñas. El dirigente social y el periodista se cruzaron en los pasillos del canal y se dijeron de todo.

“Me lo crucé y le dije en la cara: me parecés deshonesto intelectualmente y un mentiroso”, contó Majul durante el pase con el programa Buen día Nación de Luis Novaresio, que se emite por la pantalla de LN+.

Majul se habría negado a saludarlo. “Sos un cagón”, habría sido la respuesta del dirigente cercano a Papa.

Grabois solía ir al programa de Majul pero algo pasó en el medio. El lunes el dirigente fue al programa de Carlos Pagni y descargó su ira contra Sergio Massa.