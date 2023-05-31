Malena anunció obras con Sujarchuk en Escobar

La Titular de AYSA, Malena Galmarini, junto al intendente de Escobar, Ariel Sujarchuk, anunciaron  la construcción de una planta cloacal para 500 mil habitantes. La obra se emplazará en un predio recuperado por el Municipio.

En lo que va del año, AYSA y Escobar avanzaron en la creación de 13 mil metros mas de redes secundarias cloacales, 8 mil de redes primarias  y 30 mil metros de redes secundarias de agua.

 

 