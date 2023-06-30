Malena con un campeón del Mundo en campaña

En la marcha de recuperar Tigre, la titular de Aysa se sacó foto con el campeón del Mundo , Nicolás Otamendi. Le agradeció por “amar Tigre”. Entre los acuerdos que trazó Massa para aceptar la candidatura figuraron el ayudar a Sergio a desplazar al actual intendente , Julio Zamora.