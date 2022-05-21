Malena echó tierra a Villa

La Titular de Aysa, Malena Galmarini, fue categórica al decir que el 9 de Boca debería quedar afuera de la final ante Tigre , tras los fuertes indicios que existen de su haber ejercido violencia de género sobe una mujer.

“Si Tigre tuviese un caso como el de Villa, habría que separarlo. Es lo que tiene que hacer rápidamente y actuar bajo la ley Micaela”. Durante la charla, luego remarcó que en la institución ubicada en Victoria “hay una posición interna dentro del club para que los niños, las niñas, las mujeres y los adolescentes vuelvan a la cancha. Si hubiera un caso como el de Villa, hay que separarlo”, manifestó en declaraciones radiales..

“ A Villa no le tengo miedo como hincha de Tigre, por el partido, le tengo miedo como mujer”, sentenció Galmarini.