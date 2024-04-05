Malena Galmarini en C5N: habló de la relación con Cristina y del ministro de Salud

La mujer de Massa dijo que fueron echados del Frente para la Victoria por una decisión de la ex vice.

Malena Galmarini fue a Duro de Domar con su lengua karaterca, como le gusta decir a Moria Casán, habló del gobierno de Alberto Fernández y de la pelea que hubo en su momento con Cristina Kirchner, que los expulsó del Frente para la Victoria.

Yo hace 10 años milito en el Frente Renovador porque nos echó Cristina del Frente para la Victoria“, fue una de las frases salientes de la entrevista. Atrás de cámara miraba atentamente Sergio Massa.

En ese contexto, Galmarini dijo que “hay que reinventar al peronismo”. “Fuimos defendiendo derechos que la gente no estaba pudiendo ejercer”, puntualizó.

Galmarini también dijo que Milei “fue muy desleal con su electorado”. “Dijo que nosotros ibamos a pagar el ajuste, pero lo están pagando todos, sobre todo la gente pobre”, lanzó.

Galmarini también criticó el accionar del Gobierno sobre el dengue y cargó contra el ministro Mario Russo, aunque luego dijo que “es un técnico” y trató de correrlo de las críticas. “No quiero hablar de las personas”, reclamó.

En la entrevista le preguntaron por el escándalo de Insaurralde, y contestó: “Lo que más me dolió es que había un compañero de vacaciones en lugar de laburar para ganar la elección”. “Tengo bronca porque estuve en un acto con él a tres días que volvió (de España) y parecía que estaba bronceado de caminar el barrio”, se quejó.